Terry George’s Thriller ‘Riverman’ To Shoot In Saudi Arabia’s Neom

Academy Award-winning Hotel Rwanda screenwriter and director Terry George is heading to Saudi Arabia for his upcoming film Riverman, to shoot in the country’s burgeoning film production hub of Neom.

Inspired by the war diaries, and true events of the war in Afghanistan over the course of 2001-2008, the film revolves around a highly decorated Royal Marine who is recruited by a private arms dealer to supply weapons to private armies around the world.

The production is lead produced by Future Artists Entertainment under Matt Williams (Bank of Dave, Poker Face) with Camilla Storey (Bitter Harvest) of TMS Productions and Mark Foligno of Limelight CTL (Moon, The King’s Speech).

“Riverman is an action-packed movie that explores ideas of heroism, corruption, and temptation within the dark and dangerous world of arms dealing and warfare. This is a powerful film and with George at the helm, we’re very excited to bring it to life,” said Williams.

George won an Academy Award for his short film The Shore and has since been nominated for In the Name of The Father and Hotel Rwanda.

Casting has begun with principal photography set for January 2024. Neom will facilitate the production with sound stages, production support facilities, talent and crews.

The production joins more than 30 productions to have shot in Neom over the last 18 months including Desert Warrior, Dunki and Rise of The Witches, the region’s biggest-ever budget TV show.

“We are thrilled to welcome acclaimed writer and director Terry George to Neom to shoot his upcoming action feature Riverman. The production team’s confidence in Neom is a real testament to our world-class offering,” said Wayne Borg, Managing Director of Media Industries, Entertainment, and Culture at Neom.

Situated in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea, Neom has been dubbed as one of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 mega-projects and involves the construction of a hi-tech, smart city and global media hub.

Neom is one of the many Saudi entities out in force at Cannes this year as the country ramps up its drive to become a major film and TV production hub.