‘Terrifier 3’: Details Revealed For Bigger Budget Threequel After Second Film’s Box Office Breakout

EXCLUSIVE: France-based distribution outfit The Coven is launching world sales on threequel Terrifier 3, following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 2.

Writer-director Damien Leone and producer Phil Falcone will return to oversee the continuation of the franchise.

Plot is being kept under wraps but David Howard Thornton (who plays Art The Clown) and Lauren LaVera (Sienna) are among cast expected to return. The Coven will serve as exec producer and is already getting interest from buyers.

Filming is expected to get underway in November or December of this year for release in late 2024. The threequel is understood to be getting a budget in the low-mid seven figure range, a significant increase on that of the sequel.

Made for around $250k, Terrifier 2 took more than $15M at the global box office, including more than $10M in the U.S. for Cinedigm. The film, which debuted at Frightfest and FantasticFest last year, was noted for its gore and for leaning in to “old school” practical effects. It has an 85 and 80 percent critical and audience score, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes.

The sequel charts the nefarious exploits of Art the Clown, who after being resurrected by a sinister entity returns to the quiet town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.

Priscilla Smith of The Coven said of the next instalment: “There will be a much bigger budget this time around, which is intended to give the filmmakers more creative freedom, and let them be as wild as they can be. And, all jokes aside, we are going for that Oscar this year.”

Leone added: “Terrifier 3 will be another boundary pushing addition to the horror genre, continuing the no holds barred, uncompromising exploits fans of the franchise have come to expect and celebrate. If you thought Art the Clown’s reign of terror in part 2 was extreme, you haven’t seen anything yet.”