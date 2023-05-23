‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’s Release Date Pushed Up By Paramount

Paramount has bumped up its nationwide release date for the CG-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem from Friday, August 4 to Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Pic’s only competitor set for its new date is an opera, that being Fathom Event’s Met Summer Encore: Il Trovatore. Its theatrical release follows those of such major studio titles as Warner Bros Barbie and Uni’s Oppenheimer, which share the date of July 21st, along with Disney’s Haunted Mansion (July 28). Coming two days after its opening is that of Warner Bros’ shark pic The Meg 2: The Trench (August 4).

The starry feature which Jeff Rowe (The Mitchells vs. the Machines) directed for Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies and Point Grey Productions follows the crime-fighting Ninja Turtles as they protect the sewers and streets of New York City. After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil (Ayo Edibiri) helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon lead a stacked cast, which also includes Seth Rogen, Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Paul Rudd and Maya Rudolph.

Point Grey Productions’ Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver produced, with the company’s Lukas Williams co-producing and its own Josh Fagen overseeing the project. Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation President Ramsey Naito and Jason McConnell have overseen production for Nickelodeon.