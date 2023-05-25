‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Finale Celebration In Los Angeles Cancelled

The Paley Center’s Ted Lasso Season 3 event that was to be held on Tuesday in Los Angeles has been cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances.” All ticket buyers will automatically be issued a full refund.

A note from event organizers shared no further details regarding the sudden cancellation. However, the Ted Lasso celebration is one of a slew of events not moving forward amid the ongoing writers strike.

Stars Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernandez, Billy Harris, Kola Bokinni and James Lance were all scheduled to attend. Sudeikis, Hunt, Fernandez and Brett Goldstein are among the stars of the series who have been spotted around Los Angeles supporting the WGA.

The celebration was set to take place at The Samuel Goldwyn Theater at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The latest season of Ted Lasso on Apple is set to end on May 31.