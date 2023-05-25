‘Ted Lasso’ Scores Its Biggest Weekly Viewership Ever On Nielsen Streaming Charts; ‘The Diplomat’ Stays In First Place

AFC Richmond scored a goal for Apple TV+ on the Nielsen streaming charts for the week of April 24 to April 30.

Ted Lasso managed its highest weekly viewership ever, moving its way up the list to No. 6 overall and No. 4 among original streaming programming with 795M minutes viewed.

Meanwhile, Netflix dominated the Top 5 overall spots, with The Diplomat holding onto first place. Viewership rose 7% from the week prior to 1.4B viewing minutes. This marked the first full measurement period for the Keri Russell-led series, which debuted on April 20.

Firefly Lane was No. 2 on the list with 1.1B minutes viewed following the release of the second half of Season 2. Better Call Saul was at No. 3 after Season 6 became available on Netflix on April 18. The series was No. 1 among acquired programming, according to Nielsen. Sweet Tooth added another eight episodes to notch 924M viewing minutes and No. 4 overall.

Also on the list were staples like Disney+’s Bluey and Netflix’s Cocomelon. Workin’ Moms, NCIS and Grey’s Anatomy also made it.

Missing from the list with Prime Video’s flashy new spy thriller, Citadel. The series, which debuted on April 28, drew 306M viewing minutes in the first two days that Episodes 1 and 2 were available on the streamer. That wasn’t enough to get it on the original programming list, though it is likely that the series will appear in the next Nielsen report after its first full measurement week.

Citadel was also expected to play well with international audiences, though Nielsen only reports U.S. viewership. The series was renewed for a second season on Thursday, and Prime Video reported that Season 1 is the streamer’s second most-watched new original series outside the U.S., and fourth most-watched worldwide.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: