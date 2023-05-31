‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Reflects On Show’s “End”: It Was “A Truly Magical Experience”

Brett Goldstein channeled his Ted Lasso lovable curmudgeon character Roy Kent at the beginning and end of a farewell Instagram message marking the hit comedy’s Season 3 (and presumed — but never confirmed — series) finale.

“And now the end is here… WHISTLE!!,” Goldstein opened with, the last part being one of Roy’s signature lines as his metal allergy has prevented him from using an actual whistle.

And, since Roy cannot formulate a thought without at least one F-word, Goldstein ended his note to fans with “It’s been fxxxing wonderful. Let’s go Greyhounds…”

In between, Goldstein, who has won two Emmys for playing Roy and also serves as a writer on the show, reflected on his “truly magical” experience and acknowledged the Ted Lasso writers, cast members and crew, including stars/co-creators/exec producers Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt and co-creators/exec producers Bill Lawrence and Joe Kelly.

“Ted Lasso changed my life in every conceivable way. I will always feel grateful for it,” he wrote. “A show about love, made with love, by the funniest, most beautiful and kindest people on the planet.”

The Season 3 finale of Ted Lasso wrapped the storyline of the title character, providing satisfying conclusion to all main characters’ arcs. For Roy, that involved becoming AFC Richmond’s new manager. Still, this was never billed as a series finale, and there have been efforts to extend the franchise in some way.