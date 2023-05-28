Team Penske Driver Josef Newgarden Wins The 107th Indianapolis 500 Race

Josef Newgarden, driver of the #2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet, celebrates after winning The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden surged past defending champion Marcus Ericsson on the final lap – then jumped out of his car and ran into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway grandstands to celebrate with fans – as he won the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 for the first time in his career.

“I started out as a fan in the crowd and this place is amazing, regardless of where you’re sitting,” Newgarden said after the race. I have always wanted to go up into the crowd here. I’ve seen people go up the fence – I wanted to go through the fence. I wanted to celebrate with the people…it was a dream of mine.”

Related Story Indianapolis 500 Sees Sweden's Marcus Ericsson Win After Red Flag Delay

Newgarden gets his first Indy 500 win in his 12th try, tying Sam Hanks (1958) for the most starts for a first-time champion. It’s team owner Roger Penske’s record-extending 19th race win.

Roger Penske is the father of Penske Media CEO Jay Penske.