TBS Reboots ‘The Joe Schmo Show’ With Cat Deeley As Host

The Joe Schmo Show has been in the cultural lexicon in recent months following the successful launch of Amazon Freeve prank show Jury Duty.

The inspiration is now being rebooted by TBS.

The Warner Bros. Discovery network is bringing back the series, which ran for three seasons on Paramount Global’s Spike.

The reboot will launch next year and comes from original creators Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, who went on to write massive feature film hit Deadpool.

The new series will be hosted by British presenter Cat Deeley.

The show within a show takes aim at the absurdity of reality TV by making a regular guy believe he is competing on a reality show, when he is in fact, surrounded by a cast of highly skilled improv comedians.

It was unveiled by Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer, US Networks Group, Warner Bros. Discovery at the company’s Upfronts event in New York.

It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, which makes sense given the corporate links, and Big Brother producer Fly on the Wall.

“When The Joe Schmo Show launched 20 years ago, it was ahead of its time,” said Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks, ID and HLN, linear & streaming. “In rebooting this classic for a modern, savvy audience, it gives us the opportunity to comment on the often absurd and hilarious tropes of reality television in ways our viewers will love.”