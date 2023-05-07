Taylor Swift’s New Version Of ‘Speak Now’ Out In July

The latest Taylor Swift rerecording of her prior work, bolstered with six new songs, will be out on July 7, the songwriter has announced on Instagram.

“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” was first released in 2010 and written when Swift was 18-20 years old.

“The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it,” Swift wrote.

Swift’s rerecordings are revenge against her former label, Big Machine, which sold her masters to her earlier catalog in 2019. An angry Swift has since rereleased “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version).

Earlier this year, the “Anti-Hero” singer shared on Instagram that “in celebration of the Eras Tour,” she’ll be releasing four previously unreleased songs: “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version),” “Safe & Sound (Taylor’s Version)” featuring Joy William and John Boy Music, “If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)” and “All of the Girls You Loved Before.”

Swift’s announcement came while she’s out on a massive stadium tour.