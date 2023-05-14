Taylor Swift Interrupts Song To Chastise Security Treatment Of Fan At Philadelphia Show

Taylor Swift usually performs a different kind of show-stopper.

But on Saturday in Philadelphia, a clearly perturbed Swift interrupted her song “Bad Blood” when a crowd disturbance involving fans and security caught her eye.

VIdeo of the incident was captured by a concertgoer on Twitter. it shows Swift yelling out, “She’s fine!” She then resumed the song, but stopped again to yell at security, “She wasn’t doing anything.” She then yelled, “Hey! Stop!”

It’s unclear what prompted the outburst. One tweet suggested guards were being aggressive in keeping fans from leaning on barriers separating the crowd from the stage.

One of the concert-goers alleged on Twitter that the guards were, “putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move.”

Swift’s “Eras” tour started March 17 in Arizona.