‘Taxi’ Cast Reunites 40 Years After End Of Comedy Series

Tony Danza reunited with his Taxi co-stars 40 years after the show ended its five-season run.

In a photo Danza shared on Twitter, the actor is seen having drinks with his former co-stars that included Carol Kane, Christopher Lloyd and Judd Hirsch.

“Love these people so much!” Danza captioned the photo.

Over on Instagram, Lloyd shared more photos from their reunion and captioned the post, “What the hell is going on here?”

The reunion of the Taxi cast happened almost exactly 40 years after the show ended its five-season run and with over 100 episodes produced.

Taxi, created by James L. Brooks, Stan Daniels, David Davis and Ed. Weinberger, centers on a group of employees working the night shift at the fictional Sunshine Cab Company.

The show first aired in 1978 on ABC and ran on that network for its first four seasons. NBC would pick up the comedy for one final season in 1982 and ended its run on June 15, 1983.

Throughout its run, Taxi was nominated for 31 Emmy Awards and took 18 trophies including three for Outstanding Comedy Series. Ruth Gordon, Carol Kane, Judd Hirsch, Danny DeVito and Christopher Lloyd won Emmys for their acting in the sitcom throughout the years.

All five seasons of the show are currently streaming on Paramount Plus.