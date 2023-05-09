‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Set For Rebooted Taormina Film Festival With Principal Cast Including Harrison Ford In Attendance

The Italian premieres of Cannes Film Festival opener Jeanne du Barry starring Johnny Depp and Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny will be among the international highlights of the 69th Taormina Film Festival which gave a taster of its line-up at a press conference in Rome on Tuesday.

Principal cast for James Mangold’s Indiana Jones reboot including Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies and Mads Mikkelsen are expected to be in attendance for the screening.

The event, unfolding June 23 to July 1 in Sicily, is under the new co-artistic directorship of Barrett Wissman this year.

There will also be Italian premieres for Lisa Cortes’s Little Richard: I Am Everything, a documentary about the life and career of the legendary musician, and A.V. Rockwell’s A Thousand and One, starring Teyana Taylor.

Italian highlights include the world premiere of the comedy The Worst Days by Edoardo Leo, in which he co-stars alongside an ensemble cast also featuring Massimiliano Bruno, Anna Foglietta, Renato Carpentieri, Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Giuseppe Battiston, Neri Marcorè, Anna Ferzetti and Ricky Memphis.

Giorgio Amato’s Lo Sposo Indeciso, starring Gianmarco Tognazzi, Ilenia Pastorelli and Stefano Pesce, will also world premiere at the festival.

Taormina also announced retrospectives devoted to the work of John Landis, selected by the director himself, and to the long-running friendship and collaboration between actor Willem Dafoe and director Abel Ferrara.

The latter sidebar will screen a number of films they made together including New Rose Hotel (1998), Go Go Tales (2007), 4:44 Last Day on Earth (2011), Pasolini (2014), Tommaso (2019), Siberia (2020) and Sportin’ Life (2020).

There will also be a special 90th-anniversary celebration of Warner Bros, showing a selection of 25 films from its catalogue.

Gala events unfolding against the backdrop of Taormina’s landmark ancient Greek theatre include Pavarotti Forever Opening Gala; the previously announced Bella Thorne-curated shorts evening; and the Nastri d’Argento awards ceremony, featuring a screening of Strangeness (La stranezza) by Roberto Andò.

“We are thrilled to celebrate an incredible selection of films and talent at this year’s Taormina Film Fest,” said Wissman.

“Thank you to my co-Artistic Director Beatrice Venezi and the Intendant of the Tao Arte Sicilia Foundation, Ester Bonafede, for making this all possible and for trusting me to help lead these remarkable efforts for the Fest. Even though my appointment was only a few weeks ago, we have managed to put together a world-class program that will bring the Taormina Film Fest back to its glory days.”