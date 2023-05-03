Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Romantic Comedy ‘Anyone But You’ Eyes Pre-Christmas Launch

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney at the CinemaCon for Sony's 'Anyone But You'

Sony is determined to bring moviegoers back to comedies in theaters and they just dated their Will Gluck directed Anyone But You for Dec. 15.

The trailer dropped last week during the studio’s presentation at CinemaCon.

The screwball comedy, which stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, follows two people who loathe each other so much — they can’t resist the other. The pic is set in Sydney and follows the two as they go on various vacation hijinks from falling off boats to getting big spiders down their pants.

Screenplay was penned by Ilana Wolpert and Gluck. Joe Roth produces with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Gluck. EPs are Sweeney, Natalie Sellers, Alyssa Altman and Jacqueline Monetta. Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet and Hadley Robinson also star.

The only other wide studio release on Dec. 15 is Warner Bros. Timothee Chalamet movie, Wonka.