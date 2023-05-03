‘Sweet Tooth’ Renewed For Third & Final Season At Netflix

Netflix’s fantasy drama Sweet Tooth will end with the upcoming third season.

“In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life,” said creator, showrunner and executive producer Jim Mickle. “At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus’ story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be. The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they’ve come from and where they’re going.”

“Season 3 is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn’t see in Season 1 or 2,” added Mickle.

Filming on Season 3 has wrapped in New Zealand on the Warner Bros. TV produced series.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 premiered on Netflix on April 27 with 48.3 million hours viewed during its first four days of release.

The series also has rounded out its series regular cast for Season 3, promoting Rosaline Chao (Zhang) and Amy Seimetz (Birdie) to series regulars. Cara Gee (The Expanse) and newcomer Avazhan Dalabayeva (Nuka) joins as new series regulars.

Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth follows the adventures of Gus (Christian Convery) — part deer, part boy — who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.

In Season 2, as a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who’s racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie’s (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble.

Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez ) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd’s secrets come to light. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all.

Cast also includes Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Marlon Williams as Johnny Abbot, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Teddy and Yonas Kibreab as Finn; with James Brolin as the narrator.

Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.