‘Sweet Magnolias’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date At Netflix; First-Look Photos

Netflix has set July 20 for the Season 3 premiere of Sweet Magnolias, and has released some first-look photos of the upcoming 10-episode season (see above and below).

Based on Sherryl Woods’ popular series of novels, Sweet Magnolias follows lifelong best friends Maddie (Joanna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley), who are born and raised in Serenity, SC, a small southern town where everybody knows everybody and everybody knows everybody’s business.

Season 2 ended with several cliffhangers. Ronnie and Dana Sue reunited, but mystery-woman Kathy might mean trouble for Dana Sue in the upcoming season. The season also ended with the death of Miss Frances (Cindy Karr) and Maddie, with Helen and Dana Sue in mourning over her passing.

Related Story AMC Scripted Executives Emma Miller & Carrie Gillogly Join Netflix

In Season 3, following the brawl at Sullivan’s, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal (Justin Bruening) and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances’ check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation.

Cast also includes Chris Klein (Bill Townsend), Jamie Lynn Spears (Noreen Fitzgibbons), Carson Rowland (Tyler Townsend), Logan Allen (Kyle Townsend), Chris Medlin (Isaac Downey), Anneliese Judge (Annie Sullivan), Brandon Quinn (Ronnie Sullivan) and Dion Johnstone (Erik Whitley).

Sheryl J. Anderson serves as showrunner and executive produces with Dan Paulson and Woods. Norman Buckley and Matt Drake co-executive produce. The series is a Daniel L. Paulson production.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend