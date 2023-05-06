‘S.W.A.T.’ Star Shemar Moore Shares Frustration About Drama’s Cancellation: “We’ve Done Nothing Wrong. We Did Everything That Was Asked For”

Hondo is feeling a “lot bit sad.”

Shemar Moore, who has played Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson on S.W.A.T. since 2017, expressed his sorrow and frustration via Instagram late Friday over CBS’s decision to ax the drama after six seasons. He also pointed out that his show’s cancellation would leave network TV without the only African American actor in a leading role, and the only series with a truly diverse cast.

“I got sunglasses on cuz I’m a little bit sad,” Moore said on his IG. “I’m a lot a bit sad. We got canceled, S.W.A.T., S.W.A.T. got canceled. It makes no sense. Look up the articles, read the articles. We are the best shows on Friday night at 8 for CBS. The last two years we have been killing it, us and the fire show…the fire show [Fire Country] that comes on right after us, and respect to those brothers and sisters. We’ve done nothing wrong. We did everything that was asked for. And let me tell the truth. We’re diverse. Did you know I am the only African American male lead on network TV? Not streaming, not cable, network television … NCIS: LA, LL Cool J, Chris O’ Donnell, respect. Much respect. LL wasn’t no. 1. Chris O’Donnell was. But LL is a beast, don’t get it twisted, don’t mix my words. Since 2017 there are females, Angela Bassett. Look them up. I am the only African American male lead. Let’s get beyond me. S.W.A.T. is the most diverse show on CBS. CBS when I got hired to be Hondo on S.W.A.T., was getting a lot of flack for lack of diversity. If I post this and I think I might, I will get in a lot of trouble with CBS because I’m calling them out cuz’ they’ve been wonderful to me for 26 out of my 29-year career. But to abruptly get told that you’re canceled when you led us to believe last week and the week before that … that we would have some semblance of a season 7 to at least say goodbye, if not continue, and to abruptly be told you’re done…now there’s a lot of politics, a lot of things called licensing, a lot of you won’t understand what that means…its all about money, y’all. They said we’re canceled, but guess what I don’t think we’re done. CBS is either gonna wake up and realize they made a mistake. Sony is gonna do their math and realize that this is not the right move. I hope we can have a kumbaya and come back together and continue this show because it’s a good time for families across the world. If it is the end, life will go on, I’m not worried about me. I care about my family, my crew, the writers, the producers, the caterers, the wardrobe, the sound mixers, the teamsters, the construction crew ..that’s a whole lot of people who are abruptly being told you that don’t matter, sorry, thank you for your services. Good luck in finding a new job. To me that’s not okay.”

As Deadline reported Friday, CBS and lead studio Sony TV could not come to a financial agreement over the show’s renewal. As Deadline reported in March, early renewals on shows over the last few years had come with the network keeping the license fee unchanged, which had put more pressure on the budget and further squeezing profit margins as costs increase every year. Sony was not willing to go for another renewal at a flat license fee as that would compromise the show’s financial model.

CBS eventually went up on the license fee but the offer came with a cut of the order, which would’ve pushed up the per-episode budget even higher and further hurt the show’s economics. The two sides were in negotiations til the end but the gap between them remained, leading to Friday’s cancellation. It appears unlikely the show will find another home.

The finale of S.W.A.T. is actually a two-parter that begins on May 12. Written by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, the finale follows the team as it works with the DEA and their iron-jawed leader, Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to stop a ruthless cartel boss from waging war on the streets of Los Angeles as he exacts revenge on those who killed his son. The final episode will air May 19.