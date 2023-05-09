‘S.W.A.T.’ Star Shemar Moore, Creator Shawn Ryan React To Renewal News; “We Did It!”

Shemar Moore has nothing but love to share on Instagram today.

Three days after he wrote an angry screed about CBS canceling S.W.A.T., Moore was back on social media today to celebrate the un-cancelling of his six-year-old series. The drama was picked up for 13 more episodes, which will give Moore’s Hondo and crew a chance to say goodbye to their devoted fans.

“Ayeee!!!!!” he wrote on Instagram. “We did it #SWATFAM!!! @swatcbs is coming back for a 7th and final season with 13 episodes!!! Thank you to all of you for the continued and amazing support!!”

On Friday, Moore expressed frustration via his IG account that CBS had promised the show would have time to say goodbye. “But to abruptly get told that you’re canceled when you led us to believe last week and the week before that … that we would have some semblance of a season 7 to at least say goodbye, if not continue, and to abruptly be told you’re done…now there’s a lot of politics, a lot of things called licensing, a lot of you won’t understand what that means…its all about money, y’all,” he wrote.

Creator Shawn Ryan also shared his reaction to the seventh season renewal by having a little fun with the now, uh, fake news that S.W.A.T. was canceled. Someone doctored the old photo of Truman holding up a Chicago newspaper that read “Dewey Defeats Truman” and gave Ryan one helluva retort to the whole shebang.