‘S.W.A.T.’: Netflix To Stream Series Starring Shemar Moore

More good news for S.W.A.T. The series, which just got a renewal for a seventh and final season by CBS, also has a new streaming home. Netflix has made a substantial deal with lead studio Sony Pictures TV for the first five seasons of the action drama starring Shemar Moore, which will begin streaming in the U.S. on May 17. The current sixth season of the series is expected to join them on the platform in the fall.

As part of CBS’ deal for S.W.A.T. (and its other shows), current seasons of the network’s series are available on Paramount+ for their duration and a few months after they end their broadcast run. S.W.A.T.’s first three seasons are also currently on Hulu.

The pact with Netflix closed about a month or so ago, in the midst of Sony TV’s difficult renewal negotiations with CBS. Series’ executive producer/showrunner Shawn Ryan let the news slip on Twitter. CBS ultimately canceled S.W.A.T. after six seasons before reversing its decision three days later and picking up a 13-episode seventh and final season.

Netflix was finalizing the S.W.A.T. deal just as Ryan’s newest series, The Night Agent, also from Sony TV where he is based, was exploding on the streamer, becoming one of Netflix’s all-time most popular series.

While more serialized than S.W.A.T., The Night Agent has a similar network sensibility. Another Sony TV-produced broadcast drama, The Blacklist, also has done well on Netflix.

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T., produced by Sony Pictures TV and CBS Studios, stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds.

S.W.A.T. was developed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan.

