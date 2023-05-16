Suzy Eddie Izzard, Antonia Thomas & John Hannah Join Emile Hirsch In Psychological Thriller ‘Past Life’ – Cannes Market 

EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Izzard, Antonia Thomas and John Hannah have joined Emile Hirsch in the psychological thriller Past Life, from director and Grimmfest head Simeon Halligan.

Written by Dean Lines and Ray Bogdanovich (Hounded, The Banishing), the pic follows Jason Frey (Hirsch), an investigative reporter who reluctantly agrees to attend a hypnotism event with his pregnant wife Claira (Thomas). Under hypnosis, Jason witnesses a murder through the eyes of a killer. Haunted by what he has seen, Jason uses past live regression techniques to investigate a series of unsolved murders from the 1980s while unwittingly reawakening a psychopath’s killer tendencies.

As Deadline previously reported, the film is produced by Rachel Richardson-Jones of Grimmfest Films (Habit), Pierre Romain and Susan Michels of SWE (Son of the South), and Michael Laundon of M2 Productions (Endless). Executive producers are Michael Bassick (Hacksaw Ridge), Sarada McDermott (Bridgerton) and Angus Finney (The Mother).

Richardson-Jones and Laundon will introduce the project to buyers at the Cannes Market.

“Past Life is an exciting psychological thriller that combines the rush of ’80s thrillers like DePalma’s Blow Out, with the conceptual complexity of movies like Nolan’s Memento. I can’t wait to share this twisty-turny mind-bender with audiences,” Halligan said.

Halligan is also head of Grimmfest, Manchester’s International Festival of Fantastic Film. His previous feature directing credits include White Settlers (2014).

Richardson-Jones added: “We are so excited that Eddie, Antonia, and John will be joining us for Past Life. It’s a testament to the quality of the screenplay and our casting director, Sarah Leung’s hard work, that such wonderful acting talent are drawn to the piece, and we know their involvement will make Past Life something very special.”

Izzard is known for roles in Ocean’s Thirteen (2007), Six Minutes to Midnight (2020) and Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol (2021). Thomas is best known for her roles in the comedy-sci-fi series Misfits (2009-13) and the Netflix comedy series Lovesick (2014-18). She also starred opposite John Boyega in Steve McQueen’s acclaimed Small Axe series. Hannah is a BAFTA-nominated actor, best known for his roles in Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994), Sliding Doors (1998) and The Mummy trilogy (1999-2008).

Hirsch is represented by UTA. Izzard is repped by APA and Conway Van Gelder Grant. Hannah is represented by ARG. Thomas is represented by The Curtis Brown Group, Gersh and Principal Entertainment. Leung is represented by United Agents.