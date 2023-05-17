‘Survivor’ Host Jeff Probst On Possibility Of Returning To Live Reunion Season Finales

Jeff Probst is opening up about returning Survivor to have live reunion shows at the end of the season.

Pre-Covid, the CBS reality show reunited the Survivor cast months later to read out the names voted to be the winner of the season during a live broadcast. However, with Covid protocols and uncertainties, the votes are read right after they are cast by the contestants.

With pandemic restrictions easing, some fans have been wondering if the live season finales would return. Probst was recently asked if the show would return to bringing the cast back together again to rehash the season’s drama and play.

“I love this idea because I know how much the players would love to get together for a reunion,” Probst told EW. “And I know how much fun it is for the fans to see the players after they have returned home and had a chance to watch their season. So who knows, maybe that is something we will do down the road.”

Probst says he prefers the new format as, “the new after-show that takes place in the jungle, because the conversations with the players are so pure and open and honest.”

The host feels that once contestants go back home and follow the season as it airs on CBS feeding off of social media, their perspective could change.

“Once a player returns home and begins to watch the episodes, their experience is often impacted by how the audience reacts to them,” Probst added. “It’s unfortunate because players often end up feeling unappreciated or criticized when the truth is they were the ones who had the courage to come out and take on the most challenging thing they’ll ever do in their life.”