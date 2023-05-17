‘Survivor’ To Hunker Down In Argentina On Telefe

EXCLUSIVE: Survivor remains a mainstay on CBS and is returning to the BBC this year, and now distributor Banijay Rights has struck a deal to send the adventure reality format back into Argentina.

Paramount-owned local network Telefe will produce a new version entitled Survivor, Expedición Robinson. The order comes 22 years after the show was first made in the country.

“We are thrilled to bring the global TV phenomenon Survivor to Argentina,” said Guillermo Pendino, VP of Content and Programming Telefe & Chilevisión. “This has been an exciting format to produce, and audiences here will love it.”

Survivor turned 25 last year, making it one of the oldest reality TV formats still selling widely on the market. The Charlie Parsons-created show has a total of more than 50 versions and 360 seasons around the world, with CBS on its 44th season.

Notably, it’s returning to the UK, where Banijay-owned Remarkable Entertainment is making a version for the BBC. In Latin America, the show is coming back in Colombia after 15 years on RCN and a French-Canadian version for Noovo launched this spring.

Srurvivor takes contests to remote locations, splits them in two tribes and has them fight for immunity and other advantages through daily challenges. The eventual winner goes home with a title and a prize.

The Telefe agreement was brokered by Michelle Wasserman, SVP for Lat Am, U.S. Hispanic and Brazil for Banijay Rights, who said: “Combining adventure, strategy and real-life jeopardy, Survivor continues to be one of the world’s most renowned formats. We are delighted to secure this deal with our partners at Telefe and bring this amazing show to Argentinian viewers.”

For Banijay, the news comes a day after it announced tech veteran Damien Viel had joined as Chief Digital and Marketing Officer. He exited a seven-year spell as Managing Director of Twitter late last year.