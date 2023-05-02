Skip to main content
Super Bowl LVII Now Most-Watched In History After Nielsen Adjusts Viewing Measurement

Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Super Bowl LVII is now the most-watched in history, according to Nielsen.

On Tuesday, Nielsen reported that the viewership for February’s Kansas City ChiefsPhiladelphia Eagles matchup was revised due to “irregularities in the encoding that enables Nielsen’s measurement of TV viewing as well as issues with the out-of-home measurement.”

The adjusted data reports that 115.1 million tuned in for the title game, up from the initially reported audience of 113M. That figure now beats Super Bowl XLIX for the title of most-watched. The 2015 game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks drew 114.4M viewers for NBC.

Even before the adjusted data, Fox’s audience was the highest for the Super Bowl in six years. The audience shot up to 118.7M during Rihanna‘s Super Bowl Halftime Show, which is the most-watched halftime show since Katy Perry’s performance in 2015 and second most-watched Super Bowl halftime performance on record.

On digital, Fox says Super Bowl LVII was the most-streamed Super Bowl in history, with about 7 million streams. That’s up 18% over last year and 103% over Fox’s last Super Bowl stream in 2020, which had about 3.4M viewers.

Fox Deportes also set a record for the most-watched Super Bowl game in Spanish-language cable television history with 951,000 people tuning in. That’s up 25% from Fox Deportes’ viewership in 2020. The telecast is now the most watched non-soccer event in Spanish-language cable history.

Fox holds three of the top five spots among the most-watched Super Bowl games in broadcast history, a list that includes Super Bowl LVII (113M) and Super Bowl XLVIII (112.7M).

