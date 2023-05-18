Cinedigm Acquires Horror Comedy ‘Shaky Shivers,’ ‘Fast X’ Star Sung Kang’s Feature Directorial Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of Friday’s release of Fast X, in which he stars opposite Vin Diesel and many more, longtime F&F cast member Sung Kang has set a North American distribution deal with Cinedigm for Shaky Shivers, the ’80s-inspired horror comedy that marks his feature directorial debut. The film will hit theaters this fall, with an exclusive streaming release on the company’s streaming platform Screambox to follow.

Written by Andrew McAllister and Aaron Strongoni, Shaky Shivers takes viewers to an abandoned camp where two young women, played by Brooke Markham (In the Dark) and VyVy Nguyen (The Sympathizer), stumble upon a book of magical spells. Surrounded by classic monsters and drawing inspiration from ‘80s horror films, Karen and Lucy find themselves facing a series of supernatural occurrences after a fateful encounter with an old woman. As zombies, werewolves and BigFoot wreak havoc, the duo must navigate a wild night, armed with an unfamiliar spell book, to restore order before their lives unravel completely.

Kang made the leap into directing at the peak of the Covid pandemic, spending five weeks at a shuttered Girl Scout camp shooting the feature, which is a tribute to the films he grew up loving. Jean Shim and Luci Y. Kim produced the pic, with Nina Yang Bongiovi, Kevin M. Lin, Michael Y. Chow and Brian Yang serving as EPs.

“Cinedigm knows the horror space so well, so as a first-time filmmaker, I’m grateful to know we’re in great hands,” said Kang in a statement to Deadline. “It’s been a great festival run thus far with the film, finding our audiences who have loved the film at the screenings. Winning the Grand Jury Award at Gasparilla blew my mind.”

Continued Kang, “The whole idea was to make this for the old school horror hounds and for them to share it with their families today. Little by little, we’re doing that. I couldn’t be more excited about rolling this film out.”

“This campy film transports us back to an era when spooky tales were shared by flashlight during slumber parties,” added Brad Miska, who serves as Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting/Cinedigm. “Sung Kang’s directorial debut promises a truly unique and thrilling experience for fans. With its eclectic mix of quirky humor, chilling moments, monstrous creatures, and a captivating throwback atmosphere, fans are in for one hell of an experience this fall.”

Director of Acquisitions Brandon Hill negotiated the deal for Shaky Shivers on behalf of Cinedigm, with Jack Campbell of Jackrabbit Media, who is repping foreign rights at Cannes this week, and John Lepper of Cyfuno Ventures.