Sundance Film Festival Sets Dates For 2024

The Sundance Institute has revealed that the 40th edition of the Sundance Film Festival will take place in person in Utah from January 18-28, 2024, with a large selection of films also to be made available online, as they have been for a number of years.

The festival’s program will comprise feature films, short films, episodic, and innovative storytelling in New Frontier, and projects can be submitted to it via FilmFreeway starting today.

The early deadlines for Sundance 2024 are July 31st for Shorts, August 4th for New Frontier, August 7th for Episodic, and August 11th for Features. Official deadlines are August 18th for Shorts, August 21st for New Frontier, September 1st for Episodic, and September 4th for Features. Late deadlines, meanwhile, are September 1st for New Frontier, September 4th for Shorts, September 18th for Episodic and September 25th for Features. More information on the application process can be found here.

Among the big winners of last year’s Sundance Film Festival, which took place from January 19-29, were Maryam Keshavarz’s The Persian Version and A.V. Rockwell’s A Thousand and One. The former title won both the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award and the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award, while the latter laid claim to the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize.

While lodging for Sundance 2024 can be booked at this link, more information on ticket passes and packages will be shared closer to the festival.