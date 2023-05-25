‘Succession’ Star Jeremy Strong Stays In Character Even When Asking For The Bathroom

Jeremy Strong’s Succession character Kendall Roy is so much a part of him, he sometimes can’t turn it off.

A method actor supreme, a Strong incident from earlier was recalled today by Bowen Yang, the cohost of podcast “Las Culturistas.”

Yang, an SNL regular who is also part of the cast of “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens,” told of a time when his series was filming near the “Succession” set.

“The most recent season of ‘Nora From Queens’ shot at the same studio as this season of ‘Succession,’” Yang said. “The ‘Nora From Queens’ production office was pretty close to the ‘Succession’ stages and their production office, and as we famously know, Jeremy Strong is a method actor. At one point, Jeremy walks into the ‘Nora From Queens’ production office and says, ‘Excuse me, do you know where the bathroom is?’ and then someone in the office is like, ‘Yeah, it’s just down the hall to the left.’ He goes, ‘Thank you so much’ and he leaves.

“So Jeremy leaves,” Yang added. “Ten minutes pass, and a [production assistant] from ‘Succession’ comes into the office and goes, ‘Hi, was Jeremy just in here?’ and they were like, ‘Yeah he was — he went to the bathroom’ and then this PA goes, ‘Did he ask where it was? Did he come here to ask you where the bathroom was?’ They were like, ‘Yeah, why?’ and the PA says, ‘He has a scene today where he has to ask someone where the bathroom is.’ I think that is method to such a ridiculous degree that he must be in on the joke.”