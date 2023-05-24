‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox Says Logan Roy Was Written Out “Too Early”

Succession star Brian Cox has given his take on the monumental decision to kill off his patriarch character Logan Roy in the third episode of this year’s final season.

It was “ultimately too early,” Cox will tell tonight’s Amol Rajan Interviews, with the star saying it would have been more appropriate for his iconic character to die in the fifth or sixth episode of HBO’s smash. The interview will air tonight on BBC Two.

“I was fine with it ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected,” Cox will say. “You know, I felt a little bit like all the work I’ve done and finally I’m going to, you know, end up as an ear on a carpet of a plane.”

Cox is giving one of his first big interviews since his character’s shock death, which surprised Succession fans all over the world. Penned by series creator Jesse Armstrong, the Shakespearean episode has been roundly praised for its shock factor and intense laser focus on Logan’s kids’ reactions.

Cox will use tonight’s interview to pat himself on the back for managing to keep details of his character’s death a secret for so long. He will recall filming funeral scenes over a year and a half ago and being told that he was no longer required to shoot additional false scenes of Logan at the funeral, which they were planning to film so paparazzi wouldn’t suspect it was Logan who had died. Recognizing that paparazzi may be suspicious if he wasn’t seen on set, Cox says he went “on [his] own volition” so that Logan would be seen alive, at what ended up his own funeral.

In what would represent an uber-dramatic twist, Cox will also float the notion to Rajan that Logan could still be alive. “If you think about it, from Logan’s point of view, he has to find out, how are his children going to behave when he dies, what will then happen? And the only way to do that is to fake his death and actually, at some distant point he’s observing the chaos that is following.”

Cox, however, describes this theory as a “supposition” rather than forecasting a triumphant return to this weekend’s final episode for Logan.