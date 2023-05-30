‘Succession’ Finale Marks New Series High Audience With 2.9M Viewers

Succession went out at the top of its game.

The series wrapped its final season on Sunday, revealing once and for all who would prevail as the new CEO of Waystar Royco. The finale drew 2.9M viewers across Max and linear telecasts Sunday night, marking a new series high.

Prior to the finale, the Sunday night high for Succession was Episode 6, which aired on April 30, with 2.75M viewers. The Season 4 finale was up 68% versus the Season 3 closer.

Season 4 is currently averaging 8.7M viewers per episode, which is 1.5M more than the Season 3 episodic average, according to HBO.

The Roy family saga picks up as the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) looms. The prospect of the seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys: patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck). A Roy-esque power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is threatened.

Succession has 13 Emmys including Best Drama Series wins for its Season 2 and Season 3, the latter of which premiered in 2021.

Armstrong created the series, executive produces and showruns. EPs also includes Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell.