How To Watch The ‘Succession’ Series Finale Online & On TV Amid HBO Max Rebrand

Amid the HBO Max rebrand, Succession is ending after four seasons on the premium cable network. The Roy family is at odds with each other and the drama is set to start at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT on HBO.

For viewers that streamed the show online through the HBO Max app up until a week ago, make sure to download the standalone Max app. With the rebrand, the HBO Max app stopped working for U.S.-based users and the only way to access HBO is through the new Max app. The same credentials used for HBO Max should give users access to Max.

Succession, created by Jesse Armstrong, has explored power and family dynamics seen through the eyes of Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox and his four adult children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

The show has been celebrated with 48 Emmy nominations throughout its first three seasons on HBO and has gotten 13 wins including Outstanding Drama Series for the second and third seasons. The show also won at the SAG Awards for drama ensemble in its third season.

Executive producers of the show include Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell. Armstrong also serves as showrunner.