‘Succession’ Season 4 Seizes Another Series-High Audience; ‘Barry’ & ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Also Draw Strong Viewership

EXCLUSIVE: Succession‘s audience continues to grow as the HBO series enters the third act of its final season.

Episode 6 hit another series high with 2.7M people tuning in on Sunday across linear telecasts and HBO Max. This marks the fourth time that Succession has attracted a record same-day audience this season.

Total viewing for Episode 6 was up 7% over last week’s viewership, which had held even with Episode 4‘s previous series high of 2.6M viewers. It’s also 18% above the Season 4 premiere episode’s 2.3M.

Episodes of Season 4 are now averaging about 8.4M viewers across platforms, which is 50% above Season 3’s episodic audience average, according to HBO.

Sunday proved to be a successful night for HBO, as Succession led the way for Barry to score a season-high audience. Its 779,000 viewers cross HBO Max and linear telecasts marked the series’ best debut night audience since the Season 2 finale in 2019.

Season 2 of Barry was by far the most-watched in terms of same-day viewers. The season, which aired in 2019 before HBO Max was around, averaged about 1.6M viewers per episode on HBO. The Season 2 finale ushered in 2.7M viewers (up from 774,000 for the Season 1 finale), but it also had a lead-in from the final episode of Game of Thrones, which was watched by about 19.3M people.

HBO says that viewership for the Season 4 premiere has jumped to 3.1M viewers, which puts it about 10% ahead of Season 3’s debut episode at the same point in time.

The network ended the night with Episode 2 of Somebody Somewhere‘s sophomore season. The audience was up 23% from the premiere’s same-day viewership, with 286,000 people tuning in across linear telecasts and HBO Max. This marks the largest same-day audience for the series since it debuted in January 2022. Season 1 went on to average 1.8M viewers across platforms.

New episodes of Succession debut Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on HBO Max, followed directly by Barry and then Somebody Somewhere.