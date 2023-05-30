‘Succession’ Star Sarah Snook Remembers Show That “Changed My Life” & Announces Even Bigger Life Change: The Birth Of Her Baby

After revealing at the Succession Season 4 premiere that she was, indeed, pregnant with her first child, Sarah Snook took the occasion of the show’s finale as an opportunity for a full-circle moment in which she announced the birth of that same child.

Sharing a photo to Instagram of herself settled in to watch the finale with a little bald head popping up to her left, Snook wrote, “I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again.”

Snook revealed her pregnancy to the media at the March premiere, saying, “I’m at 32 weeks,” while cradling her belly on the red carpet.

Sarah Snook attends HBO’s ‘Succession’ Season 4 Premiere on March 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

At the premiere, Snook also confirmed she was pregnant while filming the final season.

“I mean, you couldn’t super tell. Because it’s not super big, at least at the moment,” she said. The show’s creatives actually wrote her pregnanacy into the storyline.

Here is the text of her IG post:

It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with…it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all…so that makes me grateful. To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top. I am so, so proud and humbled by everyone’s hard work season after season: we all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department. The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I’m going to miss it all. The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I’m proud to have worked alongside them, it’s the people I will miss most of all.

I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support.