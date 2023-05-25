‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong Joins Edinburgh TV Festival Line-Up

EXCLUSIVE: Jesse Armstrong will reveal the secrets of Succession in a talk at the Edinburgh TV Festival this year.

The HBO show’s creator will feature in an In Conversation session with journalist Marina Hyde. He’ll discuss all things Roy family, career highlights and what he’ll do next. Succession ends this Sunday on HBO after four seasons and numerous Emmy and BAFTA Awards.

Besides creating Succession, which tells the story of media mogul Logan Roy and his ambitious but incapable children, Armstrong is the co-creator of cult British comedies Peep Show, The Thick of It and Fresh Meat. He also received an Academy Award nomination for scripting satire In the Loop and was a co-writer on Chris Morris comedy Four Lions.

Related Story 'Succession' Star Jeremy Strong Stays In Character Even When Asking For The Bathroom

Succession has been dominating the news narrative this week ahead of the finale. Logan Roy actor Brian Cox yesterday told a BBC program his character was written out of the final run “too early.” Season four has largely focused on his children Kendall, Roman and Shiv jockeying for position after his unexpected death in episode three.

“Jesse has created some of the great defining moments and characters in TV drama over the years,” said Edinburgh TV Fest Creative Director Stewart Clarke. “It’ll be a special Festival moment to have him join us in Edinburgh.”

Already announced for Edinburgh this year are sessions involving writer Sally Wainwright and Universal Studios Group Chair Pearlena Igbokwe. Anticipation is growing over the identity of the speaker who’ll deliver the agenda-setting MacTaggart Lecture. Last year British newsreader and broadcaster Emily Maitlis delivered a blistering attack on political populism and warned the major networks faced an impartiality crisis.

The Festival will take place at its regular home, the EICC, on August 22-25.