‘Succession’ Actress Zoë Winters Signs With Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: Zoë Winters, best known for her role as Logan Roy’s calculating assistant Kerry Castellabate on HBO’s Succession, has signed with Anonymous Content.

Winters first appeared in Season 2 of Succession. Viewers may have initially dismissed Kerry as another of Logan’s mistresses, but she soon established herself as a key player within the Waystar Royco machine. In the beginning of Season 4, Kerry had been gunning for an anchor position at the company’s news division, ATN (much to the delight of Logan’s children, who had plenty of fun watching her less than stellar audition tape).

Kerry has been missing from the action since Logan’s death, after she showed up at his penthouse unannounced and was unceremoniously dismissed by his wife, Marcia. It remains to be seen whether she’ll make another appearance as the final season enters its third act.

Winters can next be seen in Marc Turtletaub’s upcoming sci-fi comedy film Jules alongside Ben Kingsley and Jane Curtin.

She is also a stage actor, with New York theater credits that include Heroes of the Fourth Turning, White Noise, Small Mouth Sounds, an Octoroon, and 4,000 Miles. She won an Obie Award and was nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award for her performance in Heroes of the Fourth Turning. Her past TV credits include Showtime’s Flatbush Misdemeanors.

Winters continues to be represented by The Gersh Agency.