Deadline’s Strike Talk Podcast With Billy Ray And Todd Garner Week 3: MIT’s Simon Johnson On A.I. (Takeaway For Writers: Be Afraid. Be Very Afraid)

Billy Ray and Todd Garner are back after the third week of the WGA standoff on Deadline’s Strike Talk podcast.

(L-R) Todd Garner and Billy Ray

Ray warns picketing writers he has heard that the shows Daredevil and American Horror Story circulated bogus call sheets so that they could shoot late in the evening unencumbered by WGA picketers, and that a producer offered to fly a writer overseas discreetly to punch up a script for which they would be paid through Venmo. This gamesmanship is to be expected, but then come alarming scenarios involving A.I. and the possibility it can cut the number of writers — same as automated toll machines, cash registers and gas pumps have done to other industries.

Ray and Garner trade theories with renowned MIT professor and author Simon Johnson, who has become a go-to guy in the surge of A.I. and its potential to change the game for writers and actors.

Strike Talk will run weekly until the labor stalemate is resolved, and Ray and Garner will add guests each episode.

