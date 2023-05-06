‘Stranger Things’ Final Season Production Pushed Due To Writers Strike; Duffer Bros Hope “Fair Deal Is Reached Soon”

Skip to main content
Fans of Netflix’s Stranger Things will have to wait longer for the fifth and final season, whose start of production is being delayed by the writers strike. Faced with the prospect of filming without writers on set, creators, executive producers and showrunners the Duffer Brothers have opted to instead postpone production.

“Writing does not stop when filming begins,” they wrote on the official Twitter account for the Stranger Things writers. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong.”

Deadline has confirmed that production on Season 5 of the blockbuster hit, which was supposed to start soon, will be pushed. No new start date has been set.

The scripts for Season 5 of Stranger Things are believed to be written; writing for the final season started on Aug. 2.

Matt and Ross Duffer told Deadline last year that a major goal with the final season is to “stick the landing.”

“Characters are already going to be in action, they’re already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that’s going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this season feel really different,” Matt Duffer said at the time. “I’m sure the wrap-up will be a lot longer, it’s going to be ‘Return of the King’-ish with, like, eight endings.”

4 Comments

