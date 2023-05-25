Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Had No Drugs Or Alcohol In System, New Autopsy Reveals

New autopsy results have come out and reveal that DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss did not have drugs or alcohol in his system when he died by suicide late last year.

Boss was age 40 when he died by suicide on Dec. 13. Entertainment Tonight reported the latest autopsy results.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, said in an interview earlier this month that there were no warning signs.

“No one had any inkling that he was low. He didn’t want people to know,” she told People. “He just wanted to be everyone’s Superman and protector.”

“It’s been really hard because I can’t understand what was happening in that moment,” she added.

They shared three children together: Weslie, 14, Maddox, 7 and Zaia, 3.

f you or someone you know is considering suicide, help is available. Contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 to speak with someone today. You can also text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.