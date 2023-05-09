Stephen Graham And Hannah Walters Reunite With ‘This Is England’ Maker Warp Films

Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters are reuniting with This is England maker Warp Films.

Matriarch Productions, which Graham and actress-producer wife Walters run together, has signed a development and production partnership with Warp.

A “number” of development projects are already underway and will be co-produced by the two companies if they are greenlit.

Graham’s breakout role came as Andrew ‘Combo’ Gascoigne in 2007 Shane Meadows film This is England, which Warp made with Film Four. Walters also acted in This is England and its proceeding TV series This is England ’86, This is England ’88 and This is England ’90.

Graham, Walters and Warp went on to collaborate several times,

Matriarch is currently working on the TV adaptation of 2021 feature Boiling Point, with Graham and Walters returning in theirs role as angsty London chef Andy Jones and Emily, respectively. Warp is backed by the Channel 4 Indie Growth Fund.

“I have known Stephen and Hannah for almost 20 years and have always known that our tastes and passion for good storytelling are aligned,” said Warp CEO Mark Herbert. “I’m delighted that we can develop new shows with them both and we already have some amazing ideas to add to our slate. It also helps that we are all really nice too.”

Having worked with Warp Films for years and having known Mark Herbert for such a gloriously lengthy time it feels like this Warp Films/Matriarch co-production is an absolute marriage made in heaven,” said Graham and Walters in a statement. “We have such similar tastes, enthusiasm for projects and a core belief of providing opportunities that we feel thrilled and excited to work together and we can’t wait to bring audiences the many selected projects we will be collaborating on.”

Warp is known for slums such as Four Lions and Submarine and TV shows such as Sky Atlantic’s Juno Temple-starrer Little Birds and Channel 4 character exploration The Virtues, which starred Graham. It was also behind Prime Video feature Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Graham is known for roles in shows such as Boardwalk Empire, Line of Duty and Time and features including This is England, The Irishman and Gangs of New York.

Walters has appeared in Time, Boiling Point, Whitechapel and new ITV drama Malpractice.