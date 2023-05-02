Starz International Programming Chief Jeff Cooke Exiting After Lionsgate Streamer Restructure

EXCLUSIVE: Starz programming exec Jeff Cooke is set to exit the Lionsgate company.

We’ve learned Cooke, Starz’s SVP of Programming for International Networks, will leave the business this July. The exec has been with Starz owner Lionsgate for a decade and with the U.S. cable network’s international arm since 2018. He was promoted to his current role in January last year.

Starz declined to comment on Cooke’s departure, but we understand he’ll remain with the business until the summer. There is no word on his movements after that.

Cooke’s departure comes four months after Starz International Networks President Superna Kalle stepped down, replaced by EVP of International Networks Darren Nielson, and less than a year after international streaming service Starzplay was rebranded Lionsgate+. In January, we were first with the news Lionsgate International exec Marc Lorber was exiting.

Towards the end of 2022, Lionsgate revealed plans to restructure the Gaslit and Dangerous Liaisons streamer as it sought profitability in the face of increasingly tough economics for international streaming services. It has now pulled back from Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Nordics, Spain and Japan — and several of those came under Cooke’s remit.

Lionsgate recently struck a wide-ranging content deal with the newly rebranded MGM+ International, which became the international home of many Lionsgate and Starz original series.

Cooke is credited with overseeing Starzplay/Lionsgate+’s push into local originals, including its Spanish-language programs such as Nacho. Latin America is understood to remain a priority for the streamer, and we hear an exec could be drafted in to oversee original development in the region, possibly at VP level.

Before joining Starz, Cooke was Lionsgate’s VP of Digital and worked at MGM in a variety of distribution roles.

Lionsgate bought Starz in 2016 for $4.4B and is now in the process of spinning off the cable and streaming service.