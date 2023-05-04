‘Stars On Mars’: Natasha Leggero, Ariel Winter, Lance Armstrong, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey Among Celebs Set For Fox Competition Series

Fox has set the 12 fearless celebrities who soon will be packing their bags and preparing for launch to the red planet (sort of) on Stars On Mars, the network’s latest unscripted competition series.

Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tinashe, Porsha Williams Guobadia, Tallulah Willis and Ariel Winter are the trailblazers who will colonize, compete and conquer “Mars” until there is one victorious space invader, who will claim the title of “the brightest star in the galaxy.”

With William Shatner serving as Mission Control, the series will see the crew members live, eat, sleep, strategize, and bond with each other in the same space station. During their stay, they will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, and they must use their brains and brawn – or maybe just their stellar social skills – to outlast the competition and claim the title of brightest star in the galaxy. The celebrities will compete in missions and will vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week, sending them back to Earth.

Stars on Mars is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions. The series is produced by Eureka Productions, a Fremantle company. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Eden Gaha serve as executive producers, along with Charles Wachter, serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Fremantle has international distribution rights to the Stars on Mars format.

Stars On Mars premieres Monday, June 5 on Fox.