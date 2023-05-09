Stacey Snider Steps Down As CEO Of Sister, Moves Into Creative Advisor Role At Company

Following a four-year focus on launching and overseeing the growth of Sister, co-founder Stacey Snider is stepping down as CEO and moving into a creative advisor role for the company as well as an independent producer. Snider will remain a shareholder and creative leader in the business.

Sources say the move was unexpected and are surprised by its timing given everything Snider did during the pandemic. Insiders add that Sister L.A. office staffers and several creatives around town were somewhat shocked and taken aback by the decision.

The timing also is interesting given the number of high-profile exec openings occurring around town and, given her qualifications, she might be someone who gets a look for some of these openings at major studios.

Since founding Sister with partners Elisabeth Murdoch and Jane Featherstone, Snider led the investment, acquisition and integration of several content companies in Sister’s portfolio, including Campside Media (podcast), Zando (publishing) and AWA, all while building a Los Angeles office and overseeing the development of the U.S. slate of marquee TV and film projects.

Murdoch will appoint a Group CEO as the company enters its next strategic phase of growth. Snider will move to concentrate on creative-focused pursuits, including producing several Sister-related projects such as Paramount Pictures’ We Should Be Dancing, Netflix Good Grief, Sony’s My Ex-Friend’s Wedding and The Woman in Cabin 10.

Since co-founding the company in October of 2019, the three partners have spearheaded Sister’s expansion from that of a UK-based independent production company into a global media group. Snider established the nascent Los Angeles team, securing talent on both the business and creative side. Recognizing that the marketplace was changing at a rapid pace, she led Sister to expand its mandate to include investments and partnerships with a wide range of media businesses.

Variety first reported the news.