‘Squid Game: The Challenge’: Netflix Sets Premiere For Competition Series

The reality competition version of Squid Game is coming later this year.

Netflix revealed that Squid Game: The Challenge will premiere on its service in November. It comes 17 months after the series was handed a greenlight by the streamer.

The news was unveiled at Netflix’s first Upfronts event, which was a pre-taped affair after it canceled its in-person event in New York.

Netflix’s biggest series ever will see a reality series featuring 456 players competing for a $4.56M cash prize – the largest cash prize for a reality series.

The ten-part series will see contestants competing in a series of games inspired by the show plus some new ones and their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.

It is produced by Studio Lambert, the All3Media-backed producer behind Netflix series such as The Circle, and Peacock/BBC hit The Traitors, and The Garden, the ITV Studios-backed producer behind Channel 4 ob-doc series 24 Hours in A&E. It was filmed in the UK.

Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Toni Ireland from Studio Lambert and John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown from The Garden serve as executive producers.

Earlier this year, Deadline revealed that Netflix faced an independent safety assessment after contestants required medical attention during filming.

Britain’s Health and Safety Executive — or HSE as it is more commonly known — reminded producers to plan properly for risk on the re-creation of the blockbuster Korean drama, but ultimately decided that no further action was necessary.

Also announced as part of the event was a rough date for the return of Love Is Blind. Season 5 will launch in September.



