Man In Spider-Man Mask Arrested After Attacking BBC’s Controversial Statue With A Hammer

A man attacks the statue of Prospero and Ariel outside BBC's Broadcasting House in London on May 20, 2023.

A man has been arrested after donning a Spiderman mask and attacking a statue outside the BBC’s London headquarters, Broadcasting House.

Metropolitan Police confirmed they had received a call in the early hours of Saturday morning to report that a man had climbed the scaffolding surrounding the statue and was trying to damage it. Pictures from a few hours later show the man shouting at police from his perch, and a banner he had strung up criticising the corporation.

There have been calls for the statue, of Shakespearean characters Ariel and Prospero, to be removed. The sculptor, Eric Gill, who also created the font used in the BBC’s logo and who died in 1940, recorded sexually abusing his daughters in his diaries.

The statue is currently being restored after a protestor attacked it last year. The BBC announced this week that the repairs would be paid for out of its own insurance, and not the public’s licence fees.

The statue sits above the door to the older part of the building in London’s West End. More than 3,000 people have signed a petition demanding its removal on the website of political activist group 38 Degrees.