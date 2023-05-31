‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Review: An Expansive, Complex, And Colorful Web of Destiny For Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is a film that is as visually stunning as it is philosophical. After the first chapter of Miles Morales’ journey in 2018, (Into The Spider-Verse) directors Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, and Joaquim Dos Santos bring the spectacle that is nothing short of a woven tapestry of comic book realness. With an action-packed concept, it’s a roller-coaster ride through alternate realities and timelines as the viewer is introduced to hundreds of Spider-people.

Written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham, this movie hosts a stacked voice, including Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rea, Oscar Issac, Jake Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Jason Schwartzman, Karan Soni, Luna Lauren Velez, Shea Wigham, and Andy Samberg.

The film starts with a bit of backstory on Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen (Steinfeld) in Earth-65, and how she gained her powers, in addition to what happened to Peter Parker from her universe. Her father, George (Whigham), is a cop who believes Spider-Gwen is a villain who commits crimes and doesn’t know his daughter is the masked hero. Over in Earth-1610, Miles Morales has improved upon his superheroisms to become beloved by the people as the famed Spider-Man of his universe, but his relationship with his parents Jefferson (Henry) and Rio (Valez) is beginning to deteriorate. Without knowing they are going through similar situations, Gwen and Miles have found it hard to connect with others and often think about meeting again, which they do under semi-tragic circumstances.

Thanks to the help of Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman (Rae), and Miguel O’ Hara (Issac), aka Spider-Man 2099, Gwen is able to flee her universe to join a group of Spider-folks from other universes in monitoring multiverse anomalies, including Earth-1610 villain called Spot (Schwartzman). All of this information is kept from Morales, but after linking up with Gwen, Pavitr Prabhakar (Soni), aka Spider-Man India, and Hobie Brown (Kaluuya), aka Spider-Punk, he begins to learn the truth about his origins as a hero and where he stands within the Spider-Verse.

What sets this film apart from other superhero fare is its sheer commitment to authenticity. From the comic panel-like transitions to the dynamic action sequences, the movie exudes an organic love for its source material. It isn’t just a film but an experience and a nod to every Spider-Man fan who has ever flipped through the pages of a Marvel publication. The watercolor animation is a lustrous blend that swirls together to create something bold, enchanting, and innovative. It is a true step up from its predecessor, using a colorful palette that brings every frame to life as each scene appears as though it’s hand-painted. This further enhances the movie’s storytelling, elevating the stakes in a way that feels fresh.

Amid the multi-verses and Spider showdowns, Across The Spider-Verse explores the concept of being the master of one’s fate. Morales embodies this principle as his evolution isn’t defined by his aged look or newly discovered powers but by his choices. He grapples with destiny and everyone else’s expectations of him, which is a relatable journey that resonates beyond the screen. This is also how the audience learns more about his parents and his connection to his Puerto Rican heritage. The theme empowers the movie with a heartfelt emotional core, adding depth to the high-octane spectacle of it all.

For all its artistic triumphs, the plot sometimes feels overly complex. In an attempt to pull off the multidimensional narrative, the storyline strays into convolution, challenging the audience to untangle the threads of an intricate Spider-Verse. There are so many people, and details can be hard to follow (especially without basic comic book knowledge). BUT! There is an end goal to all that, and it’s a testament to the film’s ambition, rewarding the patient viewer with a layered interpretation of heroism and fate.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse It’s a film that flourishes in its commitment to storytelling, despite some of the plot difficulties. It’s a memorable journey where writers Lord, Miller, and Callaham understand how to formulate a comics adaptation. This latest addition to the Spider-Verse canon reminds us why we love superhero narratives — not just for the action but their humanity.

Title: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Release date: June 1, 2023

Distributor: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Director: Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, and Joaquim Dos Santos

Screenwriters: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham

Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rea, Oscar Issacs, Jake Johnson, Bryan Tyree Henry, Jason Schwartzman, Karan Soni, Luna Lauren Valez, Shea Wigham, and Andy Samberg.

Rating: PG

Running time: 136 min