‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Swings Onto Tracking; Sony Marvel Sequel Could Open As High As $80M U.S. – Box Office

The sequel to the Oscar winning animated hit is looking at an opening between $70M to $80M per two tracking agencies as it heads into its June 2-4 opening.

Spider-Man: Across the Universe, while it has its fanboy fandom, doesn’t necessarily comp to a live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe title per distribution sources, despite the audience spillover, and it’s a feathered fish among animated IP. The first movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, opened to $35.3M in mid December 2018 and grossed $190.2M domestic and $384.2M WW off of a super A+ CinemaScore. It’s such a unique property given its high-minded conceit and avant garde animation. I’m hearing Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is more the comp here, that pic opening to $72.1M.

Demos for Across the Universe are hot with guys under 25, but not at the levels of other MCU live-action titles in other demos. It’s just the nature of the pic. It’s also half the levels with Illumination animated parent-child crowds. Multi-cultural appeal is solid.

Studios in the past would largely avoid opening up a movie in the weekend following Memorial Day, however, Warner Bros took the frame to a new height in 2017 with Wonder Woman which minted a $103.2M 3-day.

Across the Universe is directed by Kemp Powers, Joaquim Dos Santos, and Justin K. Thompson. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Dave Callaham wrote the script.

Across the Universe was also spawned into another sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse which is opening on March 29, 2024, Easter weekend.

Across the Universe was previously scheduled to open on Oct. 7 last year but was delayed due to the post-production logjam.

The sequel follows Miles Morales, who catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People who are charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero.