Spencer Baumgarten Dies: Longtime Motion Picture Agent Was 62

Motion picture agent vet Spencer Baumgarten died peacefully at his home Monday evening, Deadline has learned. He was 62.

Baumgarten’s cause of death, we hear, was due to complications from leukemia (AML).

Known as a fierce advocate for his clients for over three decades, Baumgarten’s clients throughout his career included Jon Favreau, Gore Verbinski, Rodrigo Bernardo, Heather McGowan, Steve Conrad and many others.

Baumgarten began his career in the entertainment business in 1988 as an assistant to Joe Rosenberg, thereafter spending time at Endeavor, CAA and ICM. He joined ICM Partners in 2016 and left in September 2019 as Motion Picture Co-Head and Partner to form SMB Entertainment, a management and production company. At ICM, Baumgarten was involved with the teams for such clients as John Woo, Roberto Orci, actress Jingchu Zhang, and filmmaker Joseph Kahn, among others.

He is survived by his partner Kimberly Boyd; former spouse Lara, an attorney at the Walt Disney Company; his three daughters Bayley, Jayne, and Kate; and his siblings Joel, Bobby and Marna.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the coming months. We are told that Baumgarten was forever grateful to Dr. Forman and the staff at City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center in Duarte, where the family kindly requests donations be made.