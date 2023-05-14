‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Set To Return To Fox For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Fox is getting the special forces back together.

We hear that the network is set to renew unscripted series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which is based on British format SAS: Who Dares Wins, for a second season.

The official word could come as soon as tomorrow, when Fox holds its Upfronts in New York.

The show launched in January and became the top unscripted series debut of the 2022-2023 season with its launch episode, which earned 2.7M total viewers and a 0.6 rating among the 18-49 demographic in delayed viewing, according to live + three-day Nielsen data. It was also Fox’s highest-rated and most-watched Wednesday debut in over a year.

The series sees celebs endure harsh and grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox and Remi Adeleke, who comprise an elite team of ex-special forces operatives.

The first season was won by The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and former soccer player Carli Lloyd and also featured the likes of Donald Trump’s short-tenured comms boss Anthony Scarmucci, former Mets catcher Mike Piazza, Jamie Lynn Spears, Mel B and Kate Gosselin.

“I don’t think there’s any way to really prepare yourself for what we did, even if we did know what was going on,” Brown told Deadline recently. “I was definitely in the dark and I’m kind of glad that I was, because I think I probably would have let a little bit of fear get in the way, for sure.”

It was filmed in Jordan last summer and is produced by Minnow Films, the British production company behind the original C4 series, and exec produced by Sophie Leonard, Alicia Kerr, and Becky Clarke.