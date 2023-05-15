Sony Imageworks Expands To Montreal

EXCLUSIVE: VFX and animation company, Sony Pictures Imageworks, is expanding its presence to Montreal, Canada.

Leading the new office will be Laura Fitzpatrick, who joined the company in 2022 as VP, New Business.

With the company’s head office remaining in Vancouver, the expansion into Montreal will initially see an additional 150 new employees based at the new location. Imageworks currently employs over 1,000 employees across their Vancouver and Los Angeles offices.

“The growing VFX and animation industry coupled with the established talent base makes Montreal the perfect location for expansion and will allow Imageworks to continue to execute the diverse creative visions of our clients,” said Michelle Grady, EVP.

Doug Oddy, previously Senior VFX Producer at Imageworks, will be promoted to VP VFX, New Business, responsible for third party VFX business development, strategic planning for long-term growth, and client engagement. Based out of the Vancouver office, Oddy recently served as VFX Producer on In Vaulted Halls Entombed, an episode of Netflix’s animated anthology Love Death And Robots, Jumanji: The Next Level, and Men In Black: International.

Both Fitzpatrick and Oddy will report to Michelle Grady, EVP, Sony Pictures Imageworks.

“We are thrilled that Laura has agreed to lead our Montreal office and Doug has accepted the role of Vice President, VFX, New Business. Both are strategic, forward-thinking executives with decades of industry experience, and we welcome them into these new leadership roles,” said Grady.

The new office will be located in a permanent state-of-the-art space in the Old Montreal area.

The studio is recruiting for all roles inducing, production professionals, artists, and technology experts.

Celebrating their expansion into Montreal, Imageworks is participating in CAFE VFX 2023, a premiere animation and VFX industry conference, where artists will present a behind-the-scenes look at Sony’s highly anticipated summer sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse two weeks prior to release.

Imageworks most recently completed work on Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, and the Oscar-nominated The Sea Beast. They are currently in production on, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, The Marvels, and In Your Dreams.