Sofia Vergara Cooks Up Celebrity Food Show For Roku, Hosted By Her Son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

EXCLUSIVE: Roku has ordered a celebrity cooking show exec produced by Sofia Vergara and hosted by her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

The streamer has greenlit Celebrity Family Cook Off (w/t) that will see famous families face off in the name of charity.

In each episode, a food-loving celebrity and a family member face off against another celebrity family duo in a two-round battle, dinner followed by dessert. Each round of the competition will feature a culinary challenge inspired by a hit movie or television series. The winning celeb-family duo will receive a cash prize to donate to a charity of their choice.

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara will be joined by judges Kalen Allen and Fariyal Abdullahi.

The six-episode series is produced by Butternut, the Wheelhouse company run by former Food Network boss Courtney White and Latin World Entertainment, the company founded by Luis Balaguer and Sofia Vergara.

White, Brent Montgomery, and Teri Weideman serve as executive producers for Butternut, with Sofia Vergara, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, Kate Presutti, and Luis Balaguer executive producing for Latin World Entertainment.

It is Roku’s latest food show after The Great American Baking Show, Morimoto’s Sushi Master, Martha Cooks and Emeril Tailgates.

Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media, said, “It’s incredible to have the opportunity to collaborate with Sofia Vergara and Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, alongside the production teams at Butternut and Latin World Entertainment, to serve up Celebrity Family Cook Off, a new Roku Original series that will dish out food, family and competitive spirit in the name of charity.”

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara said, “We’re so excited to be partnering with Roku to bring you a fun, new cooking competition! Working as a family is great and doing it in the spirit of giving back is even better.”

Courtney White added, “This show perfectly blends Sofia and Manolo’s infectious love for family with their shared passion for food. We think this series will be an absolute delight for viewers and a great addition to Roku’s endless entertainment offerings. Our team at Butternut is excited to be part of the fun.”