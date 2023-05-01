‘SNL’s Lost Hans & Franz Movie Turned Into Podcast By Conan O’Brien, Dana Carvey & Kevin Nealon

EXCLUSIVE: Hans and Franz, the popular Saturday Night Live bodybuilding sketch that was set to be turned into a movie, is being revisited as a podcast.

The sketch originally starred Dana Carvey and Kevin Nealon and was popular during the late 1980s. It starred Carvey and Nealon as a pair of muscle-bound Austrian bodybuilders and was inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In the early ‘90s, it was developed as a musical movie, first at Sony, then at Columbia Pictures, that was set to star Carvey and Nealon as well as Schwarzenegger himself.

Related Story Late-Night Stars Hold Out Hope As Writers Strike Looms

A script was written by Nealon, Carvey, Robert Smigel and O’Brien, but it never made it past development, widely considered to be a result of the box office failure of Last Action Hero as well as SNL movies such as Stuart Saves His Family and It’s Pat.

The group have now reteamed and turned the idea, or at least some of it, into a four-part podcast series. The group will read selected scenes from the screenplay and use those scenes as a jumping off point to reminisce and riff about this formative time in their lives.

The move came after Carvey referenced the film script on O’Brien’s podcast, which was the catalyst for the podcast, as the team thought it would be fun to revisit this project. After several meetings, Team Coco secured the rights to read the script for the podcast, and will be airing this podcast miniseries on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend feed.

The Lost Hans & Franz Movie will drop weekly from Wednesday May 17.

“Revisiting this madness with Dana, Kevin, and Robert was insanely fun,” said O’Brien. “Sometimes, the projects that don’t get made make me laugh the hardest.”