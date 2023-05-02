‘SNL’ Officially Goes Dark Amid Writers Strike, Will Air Repeats For Now

Pete Davidson won’t have the chance to host Saturday Night Live, just yet.

The network has officially parked the May 6 episode of the series. It will air repeats until further notice, which will likely mean that the venerable NBC show has aired its season finale.

Davidson, whose Peacock comedy series Bupkis starts this week, was set for his SNL return after leaving last year.

Speaking on The Tonight Show, Davidson joked that he was taking it personally. “It sucks because it just feeds my weird story I have in my head, like, of course that would happen to me,” he said.

One SNL cast member told Deadline: “We have to think about our crew too. I absolutely support the writers, and I want the writers to get what they deserve and need, but I don’t want our crew to be out of work. We can’t make this art without each other.”

During the 2007/08 writers strike, SNL only aired 12 episodes instead of the usual 20 or 21 making it the shortest season in the series run and the only season that didn’t feature a Christmas episode.

Dwayne Johnson was scheduled to host the episode on November 10 2007 but it was pulled and wouldn’t return until February 23 when Tina Fey hosted.

