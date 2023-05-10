‘Slow Horses’ Star Jack Lowden To Lead John Maclean Survival Thriller ‘Tornado’; HanWay Launching Sales At Cannes Market

Slow Horses star Jack Lowden is leading a John Maclean-helmed survival thriller that will be taken to Cannes Market by HanWay Films.

Lowden is starring opposite Takehiro Hira (Giri/Haji) and Kōki (Touch) in Tornado.

Set in the rugged landscape of 1790s Britain, Tornado (Kōki, is a young and determined Japanese woman who finds herself caught in a perilous situation when she and her father’s (Takehiro) travelling puppet Samurai show crosses paths with a gang of ruthless criminals led by Sugarman and his ambitious son Little Sugar (Lowden). In an attempt to create a new life for herself, Tornado seizes the opportunity to take matters into her own hands and steal the gold from their most recent heist.

HanWay has boarded and will launch sales at next week’s Cannes.

Maclean is a BAFTA-winning director whose feature directorial debut, the Michael Fassbender-starring Slow West, won the World Cinema Jury Prize at Sundance in 2015.

Lowden has attracted acclaim for his portrayal of River Cartwright in Apple TV+ hit Slow Horses and he has since starred in BBC drama The Gold.

“We are thrilled to be working with John Maclean again, especially in support of such a unique project,” said HanWay CEO Gabrielle Stewart. “A female led, British set, Samurai inspired survival thriller – what’s not to love there?”

The film was developed with the support of the BFI and awarded National Lottery funding.